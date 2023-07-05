Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas!! We’ve got another round of “Rain Lottery” to play this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, but coverage will not be 100% so count yourself lucky if you can get some rain. Also, another reminder that when it rains in the summer.. it POURS!! So be mindful that any thunderstorm can easily produce some heavy to very heavy rainfall as well as some isolated damaging winds. Be weather alert! For those of you that stay dry, expect temperatures to sit in the hot middle 90s. Quiet and mostly dry conditions are expected tonight with partly cloudy skies. We’ll start out muggy in the middle 70s on Thursday morning before we jump back up into the middle 90s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be on the table for tomorrow, so be sure to keep the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App close. Our skies begin to trend a bit drier for the rest of the forecast period as only isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Tuesday of next week. With less cloud cover and hardly any rain to help keep us cool, expect temperatures to trend hot in the middle to upper each afternoon with heat indices easily pushing past 100 degrees.

