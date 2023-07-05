Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms possible today and tomorrow. Keep your umbrellas close!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas!! We’ve got another round of “Rain Lottery” to play this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, but coverage will not be 100% so count yourself lucky if you can get some rain. Also, another reminder that when it rains in the summer.. it POURS!! So be mindful that any thunderstorm can easily produce some heavy to very heavy rainfall as well as some isolated damaging winds. Be weather alert! For those of you that stay dry, expect temperatures to sit in the hot middle 90s. Quiet and mostly dry conditions are expected tonight with partly cloudy skies. We’ll start out muggy in the middle 70s on Thursday morning before we jump back up into the middle 90s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be on the table for tomorrow, so be sure to keep the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App close. Our skies begin to trend a bit drier for the rest of the forecast period as only isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Tuesday of next week. With less cloud cover and hardly any rain to help keep us cool, expect temperatures to trend hot in the middle to upper each afternoon with heat indices easily pushing past 100 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic
Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’
The scene where the shooting occurred Tuesday morning.
1 dead in Harrison County shooting
James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.
Kilgore police: Missing 24 year old found, is receiving medical care
Tyler police prepare Spur 364 traffic control for Lindsey Park fireworks

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-5-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-5-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-5-23
Few showers/thundershowers on Wed...more on Thursday.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips