Upshur County authorities release name of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major fire started by a fireworks explosion on Tuesday resulted in the death of a Gilmer man, whose name was released Wednesday.

Jared Scott Maddox, 58, of Gilmer, has been named as the victim in the incident according to a press release from Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. Four others were reported as injured in Tuesday’s announcement, though they have not yet been named. Three are reportedly in serious condition, and one was airlifted to Shreveport following the incident.

According to ATF Agent Kevin Mack, the people preparing the fireworks at the site were nearing completion of approximately 300 three-inch fireworks shells when the accident occurred. Evidence and witness statements indicate that the electric match that feeds a shell caused the explosion, according to the press release.

