Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Upshur County authorities release name of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major fire started by a fireworks explosion on Tuesday resulted in the death of a Gilmer man, whose name was released Wednesday.

Jared Scott Maddox, 58, of Gilmer, has been named as the victim in the incident according to a press release from Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. Four others were reported as injured in Tuesday’s announcement, though they have not yet been named. Three are reportedly in serious condition, and one was airlifted to Shreveport following the incident.

According to ATF Agent Kevin Mack, the people preparing the fireworks at the site were nearing completion of approximately 300 three-inch fireworks shells when the accident occurred. Evidence and witness statements indicate that the electric match that feeds a shell caused the explosion, according to the press release.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic
Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’
The scene where the shooting occurred Tuesday morning.
1 dead in Harrison County shooting
James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.
Kilgore police: Missing 24 year old found, is receiving medical care
Tyler police prepare Spur 364 traffic control for Lindsey Park fireworks

Latest News

One person is reported dead after a house fire in Hidden Hills Harbor on Tuesday.
1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire
1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire
Newly appointed Smith County Fire Marshal Findley (center) with county judge and commissioners.
Outgoing Tyler fire marshal appointed to same position for Smith County
Helping Other People Eat Food Pantry has received a large non-perishable food donation.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches food pantry receives large donation from local church
WebXtra: Nacogdoches food pantry receives large donation from local church