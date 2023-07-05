Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police searching for dementia patient who walked away from hospital

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are searching the area near Tyler hospitals on Beckham Avenue for a critical missing person.

According to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh, the man who is missing is an early-stage dementia patient. He lives in a group home, and had been taken to the hospital for stitches. Erbaugh said that the man walked away from the hospital.

He was reported missing just after 4:30 p.m. No description has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

