Outgoing Tyler fire marshal appointed to same position for Smith County

Newly appointed Smith County Fire Marshal Findley (center) with county judge and commissioners.
Newly appointed Smith County Fire Marshal Findley (center) with county judge and commissioners.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Wednesday morning to appoint Paul Findley as the new Smith County Fire Marshal. The appointment will be effective July 10.

Findley has over 26 years of experience in the fire service and currently serves as fire marshal and public information officer for the Tyler Fire Department.

Chad Hogue has been serving as Smith County’s interim fire marshal since Jay Brooks resigned from the position on Oct. 1, 2022.

Findley’s last day with the Tyler Fire Department is July 7, according to a city spokesperson. Brandon Davis has been appointed as the city’s interim fire marshal.

