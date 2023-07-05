Smith County commissioners approve Hoar Construction to head courthouse, parking garage construction project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County commissioners have taken another step toward the beginning of the courthouse and parking structure bond project.

According to Smith County’s statement, on Wednesday, July 5, the commissioners court approved appointing Hoar Construction, who is teaming with SCI Construction, to head the Smith County Courthouse and Parking Garage Bond project.

From Smith County:

A five-member review committee reviewed the qualifications and bids of four contractors and recommended the Hoar Construction/SCI Construction team to Commissioners Court.

“We are excited about having our construction manager-at-risk on board to complete the planning process and start construction of our parking garage and courthouse,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “This allows us to remain on schedule.”

The construction contractors will begin working with the architects and county officials on the project. The parking garage will be built first and construction is expected to start in October.

Hoar Construction and SCI Construction are collaborating for the entirety of the courthouse and parking facility, working together to provide preconstruction and construction staffing.

Hoar Construction was founded 83 years ago, and has nine offices in seven states.

Currently, they are building the School of Nursing at UT Tyler, along with many other higher education projects, a project for the Texas Department of Transportation, multiple healthcare facilities and renovations, as well as office and hospitality work across the state.

Hoar Construction is a privately owned, family oriented, and relationship driven company with Rob Burton being the primary shareholder. For more information about Hoar Construction, visit: www.hoar.com.

SCI’s local presence and existing relationships with local trade partners will enhance Hoar’s depth of knowledge and experience as the two organizations work together towards successful completion, company representatives said.

SCI Construction is a family-owned business managed by Larry Parker and his son Brandon Parker. Established more than 20 years ago as a Tyler-based construction management firm, SCI’s staff is a diverse mix of professionals with experience from medical to multi-family housing and education facilities to office buildings. For more information about SCI Construction, visit: www.scitx.com.

For more information on the courthouse and parking garage bond project, visit: www.smith-county.com/online-services/online-county-services/court-house-planning

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.