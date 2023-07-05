Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA partners with Sisterdale Distilling Co.

Stone Fort bourbon.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin Athletics and Texas-based Sisterdale Distilling Co. have partnered to begin offering a special bourbon in August.

According to the school, Stone Fort bourbon celebrates the iconic Stone Fort’s history which pre-dates the state of Texas itself. The bourbon will be available for purchase throughout the region beginning Aug. 1, the school said.  Also starting on Aug. 1, the Centennial Stone Fort campaign will launch with various SFA Athletics donation levels that are accompanied by Stone Fort related gifts.  The first 100 bottles will be available for selection as gifts based on giving levels and availability.

“We are extremely excited to be able to launch this partnership with Sisterdale Distilling Co., and our very own bourbon that celebrates the history and beauty of East Texas.  This has been an extremely collaborative effort with Sisterdale, and I am confident that ‘Jack Nation will enjoy this bourbon product.  There are very few institutions with officially branded bourbon/whiskey partnerships,” said Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “I am very appreciative of the work of our staff, our partners with Learfield/CLC and, of course, Sisterdale and the statewide businesses that will carry this great product.”

The official launch of Stone Fort Bourbon on July 28 at The Fredonia Hotel from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend and there will be live music, appetizers and giveaways given away throughout the event.

