Rusk County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Jasmine Wheat
Jasmine Wheat(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are searching for a missing woman in the area.

Jasmine Wheat was last seen wearing a long-sleeved tan shirt and black shorts with pink tennis shoes, according to the announcement. The sheriff’s office said they are currently searching for the woman in the 12000 block of FM 2276.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wheat should reach out to the sheriff’s office at (903) 657-3581.

