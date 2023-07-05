Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...

Partly Cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday with just a 20% chance for rain during the afternoon/evening hours. Increasing chances for showers/thunderstorms on Thursday as an outflow-boundary moves into the area from the north. The Storm Prediction Center is only calling for “general thunderstorms” for this time. Only slight chances on Friday before the rain chances coming to an end for several days. Middle 90s for highs through Saturday, then into the upper-90s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. Rain chances are less than 20% during this three-day period as well. Mostly Sunny and very hot temperatures are expected as we head into the middle part of next week and then it continues through the end of the 7+7-day period. Have a wonderful Tuesday night.

