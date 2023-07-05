East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another warm, muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies today and another chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Chances for rain increase a little bit for tomorrow as a weak boundary moves in from the north. By Friday, chances for rain are starting to decrease. Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s through the end of the work week, but rise quickly into the upper 90s this weekend. More slight chances for rain could return to the forecast next week.

