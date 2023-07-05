Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview woman killed in wreck near White Oak

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has died following a two-vehicle wreck on July 2.

According to Texas DPS, Tonya E. Gonzales, 50, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Texaco Road, about one mile south of White Oak, and was approaching an intersection. She was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima.

Also approaching the intersection, traveling southbound on Hwy 42, was a 2014 Freightliner semi truck driven by Matthew Mason of Pensacola, Florida.

According to the preliminary report by Texas DPS, Gonzales disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and crashed into the semi-truck. She died at the scene.

Mason was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Kilgore with non-life threatening injuries, DPS reports.

