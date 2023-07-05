Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston Letter scam claims significant other is cheating; police say they are fake

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Memorial Villages Police Department warns residents of a letter scam effecting people in the area.

Letters are addressed to women in the area and come from another woman claiming she has had a relationship with their significant other.

The woman claims she can provide proof of the affair for a “reasonable offer” as she claims to be in financial hardship.

A copy of a driver’s license and a social security card is included in the letter that the woman claims are her.

The woman asks people to email her to talk about the situation more.

Police say the driver’s license and social security card do not belong to the woman and appear to be computer generated.

People are asked to not respond to these letters.

The police department says they are aware of the letters and do not need to be informed if people receive them.

MVPD are currently investigating the scam.

