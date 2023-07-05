Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Heat-related illnesses increasing in East Texas

Heat-related illnesses increasing in East Texas
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas summer heat can be dangerous if you’re in it for too long.

High temperatures are increasing heat-related injury calls.

“We haven’t even hit our peak season yet, “said Nacogdoches County EMS shift supervisor Curtis Siers.

Late July and the middle August is when heat injury calls begin,” said Siers. “We’re starting to see a higher number of heat-related issues on a regular basis.”

Nacogdoches County EMS reported 13 heat-related emergencies from May 1 - June 30.

UT Health East Texas EMS had 24 heat related calls from June 30 - July 4.

CHRISTUS EMS responded to eight heat-related emergencies from June 30 - July 4.

Siers said most heat-injury calls are related to outdoor events.

“Local baseball and softball tournaments. We have a lot of things like that, a lot of outdoor activities that are going on at the lakes and things like that, that really, really lead to a lot of those heat exhaustion, injuries.”

According to the CDC, every year in the U.S there is an average of 67,512 heat-related ER visits and 9,235 people are hospitalized.

ER charge nurse at Memorial Hospital Bridget Hughes said they treat an average of seven heat-related illnesses a day. While anyone can be at risk, Hughes said the most vulnerable are younger children and senior citizens.

“Watch your children. Make sure they are drinking as much as possible and staying cool as well as the elderly. Elderly don’t have the tendency to drink much as they should.”

Dr Vivik Verma, a hospitalist at Memorial Hospital said common symptoms to look out for include dizziness, nausea and weakness, “and eventually may go to a state where they will definitely need help from someone else.”

Medical experts say it’s a good idea to avoid caffeinated and extremely cold drinks during high temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic
Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’
The scene where the shooting occurred Tuesday morning.
1 dead in Harrison County shooting
Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County residents mourn loss of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion
James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.
Kilgore police: Missing 24 year old found, is receiving medical care

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Scientists are closer to using artificial intelligence to read human minds.
Researchers are using AI to experiment with reading people’s minds
TDHHC new facility
Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center relocates to new facility
Structural inequities helps determine Diabetes
Study predicts dramatic rise in diabetes cases globally