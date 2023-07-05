Heat-related illnesses increasing in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas summer heat can be dangerous if you’re in it for too long.

High temperatures are increasing heat-related injury calls.

“We haven’t even hit our peak season yet, “said Nacogdoches County EMS shift supervisor Curtis Siers.

Late July and the middle August is when heat injury calls begin,” said Siers. “We’re starting to see a higher number of heat-related issues on a regular basis.”

Nacogdoches County EMS reported 13 heat-related emergencies from May 1 - June 30.

UT Health East Texas EMS had 24 heat related calls from June 30 - July 4.

CHRISTUS EMS responded to eight heat-related emergencies from June 30 - July 4.

Siers said most heat-injury calls are related to outdoor events.

“Local baseball and softball tournaments. We have a lot of things like that, a lot of outdoor activities that are going on at the lakes and things like that, that really, really lead to a lot of those heat exhaustion, injuries.”

According to the CDC, every year in the U.S there is an average of 67,512 heat-related ER visits and 9,235 people are hospitalized.

ER charge nurse at Memorial Hospital Bridget Hughes said they treat an average of seven heat-related illnesses a day. While anyone can be at risk, Hughes said the most vulnerable are younger children and senior citizens.

“Watch your children. Make sure they are drinking as much as possible and staying cool as well as the elderly. Elderly don’t have the tendency to drink much as they should.”

Dr Vivik Verma, a hospitalist at Memorial Hospital said common symptoms to look out for include dizziness, nausea and weakness, “and eventually may go to a state where they will definitely need help from someone else.”

Medical experts say it’s a good idea to avoid caffeinated and extremely cold drinks during high temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.