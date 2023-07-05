Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected to dot the East Texas skies for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. They should end shortly after sunset tonight. Tomorrow, we are expecting better chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms as an outflow-boundary moves into the area. The best chances for the heaviest storms look to be over southern areas, but a few may occur just about anywhere during the afternoon/evening hours. Only a few are even possible on Friday. Partly Cloudy skies are likely Sunday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s and a very slight chance for a few isolated showers and/or thundershowers. Chances are 20% or less each day starting on Monday. A windy period is expected as well starting this weekend and continuing through next week out of the SW. Get ready...the heat returns next week with Heat Index Values near 105° or more. Have a great day.

