Dallas Police are asking for help in identifying woman's body found in 2020

Police found the body on August 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.
Police found the body on August 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.(Dallas PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman’s body they found in 2020.

Police found the body on Aug. 18, 2020, in the 360 block of Pemberton Hill Road.

A facial reconstruction of the woman was done by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say the woman is believed to be a 20 to 27-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet 1 inch tall with her toes painted metallic teal green.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at 214-920-5900 and select option one.

Please reference unexplained death case number 146095-2020.

