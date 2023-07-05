Armed robbery suspected arrested by Crockett Police Department

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - Crockett Police Department responded to an Xpress Truck Stop in reference to an armed robbery that had recently occurred early morning Tuesday.

Initial investigations by responding officers concluded that the suspect entered the Xpress Truck Stop business, pointed a gun at employees, and stole cash from the register. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue SUV, which was later located at the Cole Creek Apartments parking lot.

Officers made contact with the occupants of the apartment unity the SUV was tied to and identified the suspect as Curtis Randle, 38, of Crockett. Upon obtaining a search warrant, officers located the stolen money, the handgun believed to have been used in the robbery, as well as other evidence.

Randle was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.