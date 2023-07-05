Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle Marion County crash

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday morning crash involving three vehicles left two people dead and three more injured.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:55 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 2208, about one mile south of Jefferson, Jasmin Griffin, 25, of Jefferson was traveling westbound when she drove into the intersection with U.S. Highway 59. Her vehicle collided with a 2015 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a trailer driven by Steven Hendrix, 58, of Douglassville, as well as a vehicle driven by Steven Brady, 61, of Pittsburg. When Griffin’s Dodge Journey collided with Hendrix’s truck, it caused the truck to roll over, eventually colliding with Brady’s vehicle.

Hendrix and Brady sustained incapacitating injuries and were transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. One of her passengers, Eddie Bell, 32, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport later that day. A second passenger, a 5-year-old juvenile from Jefferson, sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.

The investigation of this incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic
Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’
The scene where the shooting occurred Tuesday morning.
1 dead in Harrison County shooting
Longview Fire Department staff photo of Jared Maddox.
Upshur County authorities release name of Gilmer man killed in fireworks explosion
James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.
Kilgore police: Missing 24 year old found, is receiving medical care

Latest News

Missing person generic
Tyler police searching for dementia patient who walked away from hospital
Christopher Dolman
Lufkin police arrest 2 allegedly found with meth, crack during traffic stop
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones
The Stew Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a fitting, touching coda for the iconic adventurer
Smith County commissioners approve Hoar Construction to head courthouse, parking garage construction project