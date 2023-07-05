2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday morning crash involving three vehicles left two people dead and three more injured.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:55 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 2208, about one mile south of Jefferson, Jasmin Griffin, 25, of Jefferson was traveling westbound when she drove into the intersection with U.S. Highway 59. Her vehicle collided with a 2015 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a trailer driven by Steven Hendrix, 58, of Douglassville, as well as a vehicle driven by Steven Brady, 61, of Pittsburg. When Griffin’s Dodge Journey collided with Hendrix’s truck, it caused the truck to roll over, eventually colliding with Brady’s vehicle.

Hendrix and Brady sustained incapacitating injuries and were transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. One of her passengers, Eddie Bell, 32, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport later that day. A second passenger, a 5-year-old juvenile from Jefferson, sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.

The investigation of this incident remains ongoing.

