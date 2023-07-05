Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDDEN HILLS HARBOR, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed during a fully-involved house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report by Payne Springs Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hidden Hills Harbor. Upon arrival, responders found the house to be 80 percent involved with heavy fire. A location of the trapped person was given by family members and entry was made through a bedroom window. However, firefighters reported finding the person beneath debris in an area heavily damaged by fire.

Multiple surrounding agencies also responded to assist with the fire.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upshur County fireworks explosion, ‘major’ fire
Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic
Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’
The scene where the shooting occurred Tuesday morning.
1 dead in Harrison County shooting
James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.
Kilgore police: Missing 24 year old found, is receiving medical care
Tyler police prepare Spur 364 traffic control for Lindsey Park fireworks

Latest News

Stone Fort bourbon.
SFA partners with Sisterdale Distilling Co.
1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire
Newly appointed Smith County Fire Marshal Findley (center) with county judge and commissioners.
Outgoing Tyler fire marshal appointed to same position for Smith County
Helping Other People Eat Food Pantry has received a large non-perishable food donation.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches food pantry receives large donation from local church