1 killed in Hidden Hills Harbor house fire

HIDDEN HILLS HARBOR, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed during a fully-involved house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report by Payne Springs Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hidden Hills Harbor. Upon arrival, responders found the house to be 80 percent involved with heavy fire. A location of the trapped person was given by family members and entry was made through a bedroom window. However, firefighters reported finding the person beneath debris in an area heavily damaged by fire.

Multiple surrounding agencies also responded to assist with the fire.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office

