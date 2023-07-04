WebXtra: 6th annual ‘Freedom Fighter 5K’ held at Bergfeld Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 5K race was held early Tuesday morning at a Tyler park in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Thirteen-year-olds Natalie Jenks and Ella Buess spent their Fourth of July morning running in the 6th annual Freedom Fighter 5K at Bergfeld park with their families. Both girls said they are tired but happy their participation supports service members.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Boot Campaign, a non-profit dedicated to supporting and restoring the lives of veterans and military families.

