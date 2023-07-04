Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police prepare Spur 364 traffic control for Lindsey Park fireworks

(KMOV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic on Spur 364 in Tyler has been slowed as police set up for Tuesday night fireworks at Lindsey Park.

The roadway is being prepared for traffic control by Tyler police officers for the Independence Day event. Hundreds of residents are expected to watch the show, and cars will line the street.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, it’s recommended that motorists take extra caution on Spur 364 until Wednesday morning.

