Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.
Kilgore police: Missing 24 year old found, is receiving medical care
Robert Daniel Smith
Harrison County car chase leads to officer-involved shooting
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Vince Gill announced as Neal McCoy’s special guest for 2023 East Texas Angel Network concert
Vince Gill announced as Neal McCoy’s special guest for 2023 East Texas Angel Network concert
On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater

Latest News

Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son’s 23rd birthday
Manny Oliver is shown near the bus that will be used in the tour in celebration of his son...
Parkland parents go on bus tour in honor of slain son's 23rd birthday
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say