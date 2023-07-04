Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Just a few PM Showers/Thundershowers on July 4th.
A few storms possible far northern areas early tonight. Just a few possible tomorrow aft/eve.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few isolated thunderstorms continued past sunset over the far northern sections of East Texas...but they should fade very soon. As we head into Independence Day, just a few will be possible during the afternoon/evening hours...only a 20% chance. Pretty much the same for Wednesday as well. On Thursday, a few more will be possible with chances increasing to 30-40% during the afternoon/evening. Just a few will be possible on Friday, then the chance for rain ends for a while. Mid-90 high temperatures are expected through Saturday, then upper 90s to near 100° degree high temperatures return. At this time, no rain is expected from Saturday through early next week. No Heat Advisories are in effect at this time, but likely to return over the weekend. Happy Independence Day to all of you...a little early, but nonetheless, have a great holiday.

