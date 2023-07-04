East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few overnight thunderstorms are quickly dying out early this morning, then it will be another warm, muggy start. Partly cloudy skies are expected today with another chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up again this afternoon. Temperatures will still reach the mid 90s today, but those lucky enough to see the rain, will also see a nice cool down. The chance for afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms sticks around for a few more days and then the rain chances dwindle away as we head into the weekend. That means temperatures will be warming up quickly through early next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.