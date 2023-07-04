Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few overnight thunderstorms are quickly dying out early this morning, then it will be another warm, muggy start.  Partly cloudy skies are expected today with another chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up again this afternoon.  Temperatures will still reach the mid 90s today, but those lucky enough to see the rain, will also see a nice cool down.  The chance for afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms sticks around for a few more days and then the rain chances dwindle away as we head into the weekend.  That means temperatures will be warming up quickly through early next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.
Kilgore police: Missing 24 year old found, is receiving medical care
Robert Daniel Smith
Harrison County car chase leads to officer-involved shooting
Vince Gill announced as Neal McCoy’s special guest for 2023 East Texas Angel Network concert
Vince Gill announced as Neal McCoy’s special guest for 2023 East Texas Angel Network concert
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-4-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-4-23
Slight chance for a few thundershowers on July 4th.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Slight chance for a few thundershowers on July 4th.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
A few storms are possible northern areas through this evening.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips