Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’

Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic
Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza cancelation graphic(City of Kilgore)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore “Fourth of July Extravaganza” has been canceled after an accident, the city says.

According to a City of Kilgore Facebook post, the fireworks event scheduled for Tuesday night will not proceed due to an “accident involving the equipment carrying the fireworks.”

The post said that the city pool will continue to be free for the remainder of the holiday.

