Kilgore fireworks show canceled due to ‘accident’

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore “Fourth of July Extravaganza” has been canceled after an accident, the city says.

According to a City of Kilgore Facebook post, the fireworks event scheduled for Tuesday night will not proceed due to an “accident involving the equipment carrying the fireworks.”

The post said that the city pool will continue to be free for the remainder of the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.