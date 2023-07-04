Independence Day Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Independence Day, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this afternoon. After we had some afternoon and evening showers and storms yesterday, and some overnight rain as well, we could again see showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Many of us will stay dry today, but you’ll want to be mindful of the potential for rain this afternoon if you have outdoor plans. Any shower or thunderstorm that develops could produce strong wind and hail, but the overall severe weather threat is pretty low for today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 90s, with the warmest areas in the mid to upper 90s.

Heading into the evening, rain coverage/chances will be decreasing, with most activity out of the area around sunset. (Sunset by the way, is about 8:30, give or take a couple of minutes.) Temperatures will cool into the 80s this evening, dropping into the 70s overnight. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies around for the evening and overnight as well, with a very slim chance for a shower or two after sunset, through the overnight. Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be very similar, though we may see a bit more sunshine and be a degree or two warmer during the afternoon. Rain chances will increase for Thursday, still nothing widespread expected. Highs remain in the mid 90s for the rest of the work week, then we return to the upper 90s for the weekend. The coming weekend continues to look hot, dry, and mostly sunny. Highs will again be nearing the 100-degree mark by early next week. Have a great 4th of July, stay safe!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

