1 dead in Harrison County shooting

The scene where the shooting occurred Tuesday morning.(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISON, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting in Harrison County reportedly left an individual with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a call regarding a shooting on Lazy Lake Road just south-east of Ore City was put in around 7:47 a.m. Deputies arrived to find that the incident had occurred in the front lawn of a residence there and had resulted in one victim with severe injuries. The injured person was taken to a Longview hospital, according to the chief deputy.

As of 11 a.m., the victim has been pronounced dead by authorities. He was identified as Jeremy Vick, 35. His next of kin have been notified.

The chief deputy said that witnesses reported a heavy-set white male suspect leaving the scene in a black SUV with no license plates. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about this incident to report what they know.

