East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... There is a Marginal Risk for strong/severe storms through this evening, according to the Storm Predication Center, for areas along and north of I-20, which is the lowest threat level. Gusty winds and some small hail will be possible through this evening in the stronger storms that develop. Overnight tonight, the rain chances end, so the threat ends as well. The chances for isolated storms this afternoon/evening remains at 30%, falling to 20% at/near sunset, then ends before 10 PM. Partly Cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday with just a 20% chance for rain during the afternoon/evening hours. Increasing chances for showers/thunderstorms on Thursday as an outflow-boundary moves into the area from the north. Only slight chances on Friday before the rain chances coming to an end for several days. Middle 90s for highs through Saturday, then into the upper-90s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned for any updates through this evening as many cities will have fireworks displays honoring Independence Day! Have a wonderful Tuesday.

