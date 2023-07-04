Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - When it comes to holograms, it’s a hard no for Dolly Parton.

During a press event for her upcoming album “Rockstar” -- the legendary country singer was asked about the idea of a digital hologram being used in her place after she dies.

The 77-year-old reportedly said the body of work she already has here on Earth will suffice.

In recent years, holograms have been used for performances by iconic artists like the late Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

