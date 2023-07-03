Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woodville rescuer protects, re-homes 27 species of exotic animals

Castillo Family Farm Rescue gives exotic animals a second chance at life. Owner Kaitlyn Castillo said they house 27 species.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Castillo Family Farm Rescue gives exotic animals a second chance at life.

The rescue houses 27 species, from small animals to birds and reptiles. Depending on what animal comes in, the owner, Kaitlyn Castillo, said they go through a process to arrange transportation to a haven.

The rescue offers animal encounter tours for $5 that allow people to visit and hold most critters. Castillo said the tour helps fund vet care and supplies.

They are located at 905 W. Bluff St. in Woodville and you can learn more on their web page.

