Tyler native becomes first blind naval academy graduate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Tyler lost his sight while studying at the naval academy, but with the support of his community, he found the strength to persevere and complete his degree.

23-year-old Alberto Destarac started losing sight in his left eye in February of last year.

“It wasn’t a big deal to me because like when one of your eyes still works then you can essentially do everything fine. It’s just when I close my right eye, I would notice some things weren’t really there, and then I started to lose my right eye like end of July, early August,” said Alberto.

After genetic testing, it was confirmed that he has leber hereditary optic neuropathy. We’re told a relative on his mother’s side has the same condition.

Alberto added, “They essentially said for the next three months after August I was going to be losing my central vision in my right eye which essentially meant I was going to be legally blind. It was a little difficult for sure, especially in the military because they’ve never seen something like that before.”

For his family back in East Texas, “It was very, very difficult, really the most difficult time of our lives. I just wish that it could have happened for me, but we decided to pray, hope and not worry,” said Alberto’s mother, Aida Destarac.

Through that perseverance, Alberto focused on his coursework and proved he could stay in the academy despite his condition.

“I honed in on what really mattered and really turned things around, which was really cool for everyone to see,” said Alberto.

“He has shown a great level of determination, optimism because I don’t think a lot of patients or people that go through this will be doing what he did,” said Alberto’s father, Dr. Luis Destarac.

Alberto will not be commissioned to serve in the military, but he accomplished his goal and received his degree in May, becoming what he believes is the first blind naval academy graduate.

Aida said, “He has inspired us. He has inspired so many. My wish as a mother is to continue seeing him with the faith that he has and the happiness that makes him what Alberto is.”

“I definitely wouldn’t be here without all my friends and family and support. It definitely means so much. It could be seen as a lonely process at times, but you just know like that everyone’s there,” said Alberto.

After graduating from the Naval Academy, he plans to apply to law school later this year.

