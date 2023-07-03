Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Houston St. in Kilgore closed after car hits power pole

(Storyblocks.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Houston Street in Kilgore will be closed for several hours Monday as SWEPCO repairs a power pole that was hit by a vehicle.

At about 8:50 a.m., officials announced that a vehicle had hit a pole near Meadowbrook Golf Course, causing a road closure. SWEPCO was on scene making repairs, and as of 11 a.m., the city said the street will be shut down for several more hours as they replace the pole.

No information is available on possible injuries at this time.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible. Officials have said Parkview and the eastern access to Horseshoe are still accessible.

