Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Son of Smith County elected officials pleads not guilty to charge of disrupting county meeting

Increased security inside courtroom following contempt of court arrest at most recent hearing
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of the Smith County Clerk and a county commissioner pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of disrupting a meeting, stemming from when he had to be forcibly removed from the Smith County Commissioners Courtroom in May.

Lance Phillips, 40, appeared in Judge Clay White’s courtroom on Monday morning after being arrested on a new charge of contempt of court during an arraignment hearing on Friday. He was transported to the Gregg County Jail following his Friday morning arrest. Officials said this was done considering he’s the son of two Smith County officials.

Lance Phillips is the brother of Derek Phillips, whose arrest Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is accused of interfering with on March 28. He is also the son of Smith County Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips.

In the Monday morning hearing, Phillips was formally arraigned and appointed an attorney after expressing that he was financially unable to hire legal counsel.

Lance Phillips, 40, looks at the KLTV camera inside the courtroom and says, "I'm innocent, I...
Lance Phillips, 40, looks at the KLTV camera inside the courtroom and says, "I'm innocent, I tell you."(Blake Holland/KLTV)

While Phillips was released from custody on the most recent charge of contempt following the hearing, his latest court appearance did not come without moments of disobedience. Upon sitting down, courthouse security had to repeatedly ask Phillips to turn around. Phillips also asked Judge White multiple questions throughout the hearing and had to be reminded that this was only an arraignment hearing.

Phillips: “Do you know Sheriff Larry Smith?”

White: “We’re not talking about that today.”

Phillips continued to interrupt and later asked the judge twice if he knew Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. White responded, saying “That’s not what we’re talking about today.” Phillips could also be heard calling the judge by his first name as the hearing concluded.

“Thanks, Clay,” he said.

Following the hearing, Phillips was released from jail on his charge of contempt of court. His trial for disrupting a Smith County Commissioners Court meeting is set to begin Aug. 16.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night.
Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler
Vergil Rodgers
Tyler WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

first blind naval academy graduate
Tyler native becomes first blind naval academy graduate
Son of Smith County elected officials pleads not guilty to charge of disrupting county meeting
Heart to Heart Hospice
Nonprofit offers free grief counseling for Nacogdoches, Lufkin residents
Residents are looking to another power source in case the electricity goes out again: solar.
East Texans turn to solar power to overcome power outages