Son of Smith County elected officials pleads not guilty to charge of disrupting county meeting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of the Smith County Clerk and a county commissioner pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of disrupting a meeting, stemming from when he had to be forcibly removed from the Smith County Commissioners Courtroom in May.

Lance Phillips, 40, appeared in Judge Clay White’s courtroom on Monday morning after being arrested on a new charge of contempt of court during an arraignment hearing on Friday. He was transported to the Gregg County Jail following his Friday morning arrest. Officials said this was done considering he’s the son of two Smith County officials.

Lance Phillips is the brother of Derek Phillips, whose arrest Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is accused of interfering with on March 28. He is also the son of Smith County Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips.

In the Monday morning hearing, Phillips was formally arraigned and appointed an attorney after expressing that he was financially unable to hire legal counsel.

Lance Phillips, 40, looks at the KLTV camera inside the courtroom and says, "I'm innocent, I tell you." (Blake Holland/KLTV)

While Phillips was released from custody on the most recent charge of contempt following the hearing, his latest court appearance did not come without moments of disobedience. Upon sitting down, courthouse security had to repeatedly ask Phillips to turn around. Phillips also asked Judge White multiple questions throughout the hearing and had to be reminded that this was only an arraignment hearing.

Phillips: “Do you know Sheriff Larry Smith?”

White: “We’re not talking about that today.”

Phillips continued to interrupt and later asked the judge twice if he knew Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. White responded, saying “That’s not what we’re talking about today.” Phillips could also be heard calling the judge by his first name as the hearing concluded.

“Thanks, Clay,” he said.

Following the hearing, Phillips was released from jail on his charge of contempt of court. His trial for disrupting a Smith County Commissioners Court meeting is set to begin Aug. 16.

