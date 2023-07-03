Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Swimmer drowns after diving from Mabank boat dock

By Travis Noriega
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire and rescue authorities responded to a fatal drowning on Saturday.

Around 5:31 p.m. Payne Springs Fire Rescue were called to a possible drowning in the Woodcanyon Waters subdivision.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue requested assistance from District 8 Fire, who had a boat in the area.

When authorities arrived multiple people were attempting CPR on the drowning victim.

The individual was unable to be revived.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, this is the second fatal drowning they have responded to this year.

PSFR asks the public to “please never dive from a boat dock.”

