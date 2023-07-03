East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s warm and muggy out there with temperatures in the upper 70s this morning. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially during the late afternoon. Any thunderstorms that develop will die out this evening, but another slight chance for rain is in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon, too. If you have plans for the Independence Day holiday, keep an eye to the sky, watching for any developing thunderstorms after lunch time. Most thunderstorms look to die off before dark, so fireworks will likely be okay. The weather pattern this week will keep at least slight chances for rain in the forecast each and every afternoon until high pressure begins to move over us once again by the weekend. Then, temperatures warm quickly early next week.

