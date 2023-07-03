Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few showers are ongoing as we move into the afternoon, with more rain possible this afternoon. For those that don’t see rain today, skies will trend partly cloudy. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 90s, highs today pretty close to normal for early July. Any activity on radar this afternoon should weaken and come to an end after sunset, but there will be a chance for an isolated shower this evening for any sunset firework shows. Overnight, partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70s. For tomorrow, the Fourth of July, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 90s. We’ll again have a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, though coverage looks lower than what we’ll see this afternoon.

The chance for rain tomorrow night will come to an end shortly after sunset, but we could again see a few showers persist long enough into the evening that it could impact evening firework shows. That said, I would not cancel any outdoor activities or plans to watch fireworks today or tomorrow. Many of us will stay dry over the next two days, and showers will not last all day/all evening. Through the rest of the work week, we’ll keep low rain chances in the forecast, and seasonable temperatures. Highs will remain in the mid 90s, with lows in the mid 70s. By the coming weekend, the rain chances will come to and end and temperatures will return to the upper 90s. It does look like we could again be pushing the 100-degree mark this weekend, if not by Sunday, then early next week. Have a great Monday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

