Missouri man arrested in Cass County following high-speed pursuit

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver led deputies on a high-speed chase through multiple counties Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Deputies Matthew Mitchell and Jesus Martinez clocked a red BMW going 80 mph in a marked 60 mph zone on Loop 436 at 4:56 p.m. Sunday. The deputies said the suspect exited the loop onto State Highway 59 North and reached speeds up to 100 mph.

The pursuit continued into and through Harrison, Marion and Cass counties with corresponding deputies from each county joining in, as well as Texas DPS troopers. The original pursuing Panola County deputies disengaged once the chase reached the Marion/Cass County line.

Stop strips were deployed two times in the chase before the third and final deployment was successful near Linden. The driver ultimately crashed the vehicle just inside the Atlanta City limits at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 249 and County Road 4809 before attempting to flee on foot. He was apprehended shortly thereafter.

The driver was identified as Quantrail Demetress Parker, Jr., of St. Louis, MO. Deputies reported that a “large amount” of illegal substances were recovered.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.