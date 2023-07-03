Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested, charged in shooting outside Brownfield bar

24-year-old Braxten Gil of Brownfield(Terry County Jail)
By KCBD Staff and Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield police now have a suspect in custody after an overnight shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning.

Brownfield police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Braxten Gil. He was arrested around 10 a.m. Sunday and is now in the Terry County Jail charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Just before 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking of The Lounge Bar at Crystal Palace Inn where they found a 48-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police say a third victim was taken to the emergency room at Brownfield Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

Witnesses say there was an argument that started at the bar and was taken outside right in front of the business. They say Gil pulled a gun, shot three people, and fled the scene.

Police are investigating a second overnight shooting that appears to be unrelated. The victim in that shooting, a female, is said to be in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital. No suspect has been named in that shooting.

