Longview police arrest man suspected of robbing Big Sandy game room

Dewayne Stevenson
Dewayne Stevenson(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man accused of taking part in a robbery at a Big Sandy game room has been arrested.

After receiving a tip from Upshur County Crime Stoppers, officers with the Longview Police Department were able to locate and arrest Dewayne Stevenson, 39, on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm out of Upshur County. Stevenson is also accused in connection with a game room robbery on May 23.

Stevenson has been booked into the Gregg County Jail and will be transferred to the Upshur County Jail later this week.

Previous reporting:

Authorities searching for Big Sandy man suspected of robbing game room

