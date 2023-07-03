Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Kilgore police asking for info on missing 24 year old

James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.
James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.(Kilgore Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has gone missing from the Kilgore area, police say.

James “Bud” Schilling, 24, has been reported missing. He was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Road. Police say he has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his chest and arms. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and is described as having an average build.

If you have any information about Schilling’s location, please call police dispatch at 903-212-9031.

James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.
James “Bud” Schilling was last seen in the 100 block of Post Oak Rd.(Kilgore Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Robert Daniel Smith
Harrison County car chase leads to officer-involved shooting
Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night.
Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler

Latest News

Lance Phillips In Court
Yamboree Fireworks
About 12 departments responded.
2 firemen injured in Henderson County recycling yard fire
About 12 departments responded.
2 firemen injured in Henderson County recycling yard fire