Harrison County car chase leads to officer-involved shooting

Robert Daniel Smith
Robert Daniel Smith(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARLETON, Texas (KLTV) - Shots were fired as a man allegedly drove head-on towards a deputy who was trying to arrest him on a warrant from Gladewater.

According to Sheriff Brandon Fletcher, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Gladewater police at about 9:24 p.m. Sunday, notifying them of an aggravated assault warrant for a man who may be hiding in their area. The alleged assault took place earlier that day in Gladewater.

A deputy spotted the suspect, Robert Daniel Smith, 25, of Longview, parked in a dark lot outside the First Community Baptist Church in Harleton at about 11:40 p.m. Once he realized an officer was there, Fletcher said Smith began to drive and attempted to strike the deputy’s vehicle before fleeing north on to FM 2208.

About a minute into the pursuit, Smith allegedly fired multiple rounds in the direction of the deputy, hitting the patrol unit, Fletcher said. The chase continued for about a mile into Marion County, before Smith made a U-turn and allegedly drove head-on towards the deputy once again. Fletcher said the deputy returned fire as Smith advanced towards him in the vehicle.

After a brief standoff, Smith surrendered and was taken into custody, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital in Tyler for treatment, and criminal charges are pending as investigation continues under the direction of the Texas Rangers.

Fletcher said further information will be released as it becomes available.

