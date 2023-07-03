Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County Commissioners open search for bond lawyers in parking garage project

Gregg County Courthouse(JD Conte)
By JD Conte
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In a special session Monday morning, the Gregg County Commissioners Court agreed to let county officials begin the search for bond lawyers as a part of the anticipated downtown Longview parking garage project.

The lawyers will eventually serve the county by assessing the project and its financing. The garage is currently estimated to cost between $10-$12 million dollars.

“This will alleviate parking at the courthouse, which we’ve had issues with over the years, it’ll eliminate parking downtown issues for the downtown merchants,” said County Judge Bill Stoudt. “We just think it’s the right move to make at this time.”

Judge Stoudt estimates that the garage will take over two years to complete once construction begins.

Gregg County residents wishing to learn more can attend the next commissioner’s court meeting on July 10.

