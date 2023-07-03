Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Few Storms through this evening over northern areas of ETX.
Iso. Storms through this evening. Only a few possible on Independence Day.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast until just after sunset today and they will be, for the most part, over the northern sections of East Texas...along and north of I-20. A few could be south of I-20, but most should remain north. As we head into Independence Day, just a few will be possible during the afternoon/evening hours...only a 20% chance. Pretty much the same for Wednesday as well. On Thursday, a few more will be possible with chances increasing to 30-40% during the afternoon/evening. Just a few will be possible on Friday, then the chance for rain ends for a while. Mid-90 high temperatures are expected through Saturday, then upper 90s to near 100° degree high temperatures return. At this time, no rain is expected from Saturday through early next week. No Heat Advisories are in effect at this time, but likely to return over the weekend. Happy Independence Day to all of you...a day early, but nonetheless, have a great holiday.

