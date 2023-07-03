East Texas Yamboree fireworks show to light up night sky in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - If you just can’t wait until Tuesday, a big Fourth of July fireworks show is taking place in Gilmer Monday night.

The event is taking place at the Yamboree Event Center. There is plenty of parking, and officials have said to bring some lawn chairs so you can pop up your own viewing site. Or, if you’re lucky, you can position your vehicle so that you’re looking straight at the fireworks from the comfort of your car.

Earlier, staff was getting everything set up for a radio show on 99.1 that will play music to match the fireworks. Randy Hill with the East Texas Yamboree Association said the show should start at about 9:15 p.m., barring any bad weather, and the show will go on eventually regardless.

“We’ll have our usual opening ceremonies, which is going to be patriotic,” Hill said, “and this year’s theme is going to be based on -- this is the fiftieth anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.”

Hill said the show would last about 20 minutes, and it will be preceded by an air show at about 8:30 p.m., also depending on the weather. It will feature a couple T-6s flying in formation, along with an acrobatic plane.

The event is free, and it looks like it will offer visitors a good time. Before the fireworks, they will also be introducing the young ladies running for this year’s Yamboree Queen, and food trucks will be parked in the area if you’re hungry.

If you don’t want to get out in the heat, we will livestream the event on East Texas Now, available on the web or on your free KLTV and East Texas Now apps.

