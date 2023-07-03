Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says

More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New Hampshire restaurant Sunday afternoon. (Source: WMUR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured several patrons in a lakeside town in New Hampshire Sunday afternoon, emergency officials said.

The vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the car inside the restaurant, the Laconia Fire Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders treated several customers at the scene and transported 14 people to area hospitals with non-life-threating medical issues including significant lower leg injuries, lacerations and contusions, the fire department said.

Another 20 people were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel but did not require transport to hospitals from the community about 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Concord on Lake Winnipesaukee.

“There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend,” Laconia Fire Capt. Chad Vaillancourt said in the statement.

The building sustained significant damage.

The fire department said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday at about 4:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an unresponsive man at Lake...
Man dies after diving into shallow part of Lake Gladewater
Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night.
Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Viet Nguyen poses for a portrait on the Brown...
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
Vergil Rodgers
Tyler WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into restaurant, hurting several people