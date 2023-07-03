Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 firemen injured in Henderson County recycling yard fire

A fire broke out at a private recycling yard on CR 4503 Monday afternoon; about 12 departments responded and two firemen have been sent to the hospital.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at a private recycling yard on CR 4503 Monday afternoon; about 12 departments responded and two firemen have been sent to the hospital.

Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said they were alerted to a fire in a private recycling yard at about 3 p.m. He said about 12 departments were on scene, with manpower requested from ESD 2 in Smith County. Two dozers were also at the site.

Renberg said at least two residential houses have been burned by the fire, but that crews are still primarily working on putting out the flames in the recycling yard.

Two firemen have been taken to the hospital, but no information has been released yet about other possible injuries.

CR 4503 has been blocked off to allow responders to work.

A fire broke out at a private recycling yard on CR 4503 Monday afternoon.(KLTV)

