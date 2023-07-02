Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Vergil Rodgers served in WWII, and it being the Fourth of July weekend, his family said the timing could not be more appropriate.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday.

A party made up of friends and family was held this afternoon. Vergil Rodgers served in WWII, and it being the Fourth of July weekend, his family said the timing could not be more appropriate.

Five generations were at the celebration, visiting from all over the south. Along with cake and live music, Rodgers enjoyed time with his loved ones.

The theme was, of course, red, white and blue.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

