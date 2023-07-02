Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 70s, and even some of us actually in the low 70s this morning. Through the morning we’ll warm into the 80s, eventually the upper 80s around noon. Through the morning and into the afternoon there is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance today will be highest during the late afternoon and evening, though many of us will stay dry today. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon as we warm into the low and mid 90s for highs. Like yesterday, the cloud cover across the area should help keep temperatures a bit cooler and more tolerable for us. The forecast for Monday and Tuesday (4th of July) will be much like today’s.

We’ll start the next few mornings with some clouds and temperatures in the 70s, then warm into the mid 90s during the afternoon with low rain chances and partly cloudy skies. Overall, not a bad forecast for the week of the Fourth, but the showers and isolated thunderstorms may prove to be an inconvenience for some. Again, most of us will stay dry - but you’ll want to be prepared for the possibility of rain each day through Tuesday, and really most of next week. We’ll keep chances for rain in the forecast through at least the beginning of next weekend, and highs should continue to be in the mid 90s for most through the next week as well. We’re still running a bit above normal on the temperatures, but this will at least be some break from the upper 90s and heat indices around 110-degrees like we saw for most of the last week or so. Beyond next weekend, it does look like a dry and warmer forecast yet again. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

