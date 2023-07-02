Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our Sunday wasn’t too shabby thanks to some persistent cloud cover and some very much appreciated showers and thunderstorms which kept temperatures in a much more reasonable range of 80s to lower 90s for a good chunk of the area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility in East Texas over the next several days, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours, so keep an eye out for storms if you have any outdoor plans. It is important to remember that when it rains in the summer.. it POURS. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorms that can fire up each day, so please be weather alert. In addition to receiving beneficial rainfall, the extra cloud cover and outflow winds from nearby storms will lead to temperatures trending more in the lower to middle 90 range! Skies look to trend a bit drier for the next weekend, and that could lead to a quick jump in afternoon temps, so be sure to enjoy the “not too hot” weather while it is here.

