Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Record-high number of 40-year-olds have never married, study says

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850...
Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve made it to your 40th birthday without tying the knot, you’re not alone.

A recent report from the Pew Research Center found that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the U.S. have never been married.

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.

They found that 40-year-old men were more likely not to have been married than women, and Black 40-year-olds were “much more likely” to have never wed than their peers of different races.

The study also showed 40-year-olds without at least a bachelor’s degree were more likely to have never wed than those with more education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police said a man barricaded himself in a house Saturday after allegedly assaulting a...
Man in custody after Tyler police, SWAT respond to barricade situation
The wreck took place near Faulkner Park.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks part of Cumberland Rd. in Tyler
Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night.
Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler
(Source: WALB)
Ben Wheeler woman killed in wreck on Hwy 64

Latest News

WATCH: Animals at Houston Zoo enjoy cool treats
FILE - President Bill Clinton, right, watches as a young American Bald Eagle named Freedom is...
Fanfare, golf and boos have marked July Fourth for US presidents
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
France has 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Ocean Robertson, who was shot in the head at 5 months old, celebrated her third birthday.
‘This is really a blessing’: Girl shot in head as an infant celebrates her 3rd birthday
'This is really a blessing': Girl shot in the head as an infant celebrates her 3rd birthday