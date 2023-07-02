Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Kamungo, Junqua, Paes lead Dallas over LAFC 2-0

Bernard Kamungo scored early in the second half, defender Sam Junqua added a late goal and FC Dallas beat Los Angeles FC 2-0
FC Dallas
FC Dallas(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bernard Kamungo scored early in the second half, defender Sam Junqua added a late goal and FC Dallas beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

LAFC (9-5-5) entered the match having won four of its last five match-ups with Dallas (8-7-5), including a 2-1 win at home earlier this season. LAFC has won five of the 10 all-time meetings but just once in Dallas.

Kamungo found the net for a second time this season when he took a pass from Nkosi Tafari in the 56th minute to give Maarten Paes the only goal he would need. Junqua's first netter of the season came in the 90th minute with an assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

Paes saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Dallas. John McCarthy did not make a save for LAFC.

Dallas came into the match with a 1-4-0 record in its last five matches, including two straight shutout losses for the first time since August of 2021. The club has never been shut out in three consecutive matches.

Dallas improves to 6-1-2 in its last nine home contests.

LAFC falls to 2-7-1 in its last 10 matches in all competitions. The defending champions lost only two of their first 19 outings in all competitions this season.

LAFC travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday. Dallas will host D.C. United on Tuesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Most Read

Tyler police said a man barricaded himself in a house Saturday after allegedly assaulting a...
Man in custody after Tyler police, SWAT respond to barricade situation
The wreck took place near Faulkner Park.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks part of Cumberland Rd. in Tyler
Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night.
Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler
(Source: WALB)
Ben Wheeler woman killed in wreck on Hwy 64

Latest News

Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman
FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock,...
Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
A small alligator swims in the collected water around the dilapidated infrastructure of the B-5...
State and US officials tout spending to plug ‘orphan wells’
A wounded baby nutria Denny Lacoste rescued is photographed in Metairie, La. Monday, March 13,...
State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria
FILE - In this aerial photo taken with a drone, flood waters surround storm damaged homes on...
Filipino workers: Oil company abandoned us in Hurricane Ida