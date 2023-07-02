Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Astros skipping scheduled start for Framber Valdez because of sprained ankle

Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez will miss his scheduled start Sunday against AL West-leading Texas because of right ankle soreness
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez will miss his scheduled start Sunday against AL West-leading Texas because of right ankle soreness.

Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA) sprained his ankle on June 20 in a game against the New York Mets, even though he made his next scheduled start in St. Louis.

“In New York, he sprained his ankle pretty badly. We didn’t know if he was going to start his next start,” Baker said. “Then, against St. Louis, it affected his delivery. So we decided to skip him this time and hopefully he’ll pitch again before the (All-Star) break.”

Baker didn't say who would pitch in place of Valdez in the third game of the Astros' four-game series against the Rangers.

Valdez allowed eight hits and three walks over six innings in a 4-2 loss to the Cardinals last Tuesday. The lefty had struck out nine over eight innings in a 4-2 win over the Mets a week earlier.

“Then it got worse. He was trying to get it loose up and down the stairs and it, as you saw, it affected his delivery against the Cardinals,” Baker said. "He was getting balls up, balls that were supposed to be sinking. It’s just something we have to deal with.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Tyler police said a man barricaded himself in a house Saturday after allegedly assaulting a...
Man in custody after Tyler police, SWAT respond to barricade situation
The wreck took place near Faulkner Park.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks part of Cumberland Rd. in Tyler
Police spotted a stolen vehicle in Chandler Friday night.
Police recover stolen vehicle after pursuit from Chandler to Tyler
(Source: WALB)
Ben Wheeler woman killed in wreck on Hwy 64

Latest News

Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman
FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock,...
Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
A small alligator swims in the collected water around the dilapidated infrastructure of the B-5...
State and US officials tout spending to plug ‘orphan wells’
A wounded baby nutria Denny Lacoste rescued is photographed in Metairie, La. Monday, March 13,...
State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria
FILE - In this aerial photo taken with a drone, flood waters surround storm damaged homes on...
Filipino workers: Oil company abandoned us in Hurricane Ida